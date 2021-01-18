Ohio State All-American guard Wyatt Davis to enter the NFL draft

Ohio State right guard Wyatt Davis will enter the NFL draft, he announced Monday.

He is projected as a first-round pick.

Davis was a unanimous All-American this season as a junior despite dealing with a knee injury that flared up in games. He left the College Football Playoff championship game loss against Alabama in the first half.

Davis was a two-year starter for the Buckeyes after earning five-star status as a recruit from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif., a suburb of Los Angeles. He is the grandson of late Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Davis.

Davis was named a first-team All-American in 2019 by the Associated Press, CBS Sports and The Sporting News. He made all major All-American teams this season as he helped the Buckeyes' line dominate most of their opponents.

After the Big Ten announced in August that it would cancel the fall football season with hopes of playing in the winter, Davis announced he would opt out. When the conference reversed its decision in September, Davis quickly declared that he would return to the Buckeyes.

Davis becomes the second Ohio State offensive linemen to declare for the draft, following center Josh Myers. Senior left guard Thayer Munford announced on Saturday that he would return to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top candidates to replace Davis are Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones. Harry Miller is expected to move from left guard to center. Matt Jones is the favorite to play left guard, though he is a natural center and could play there, with Miler staying at guard.

