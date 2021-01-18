Ohio State football offseason roster tracker: Who is staying and leaving?

This offseason promises a flurry of movement on Ohio State’s football roster.

Seniors can return in 2021 as a result of an NCAA blanket waiver that gives them an additional season of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic. Restrictions on transferring could soon be loosened, allowing players to more easily bolt for other teams.

Then there’s the expected handful of underclassmen who enter the NFL draft.

The Dispatch will track the Buckeyes’ players who are remaining with the team or leaving.

NFL draft early entrants

Shaun Wade, the All-American cornerback, became the first Ohio State underclassman to declare for the draft.

His announcement was followed later Friday by center Josh Myers, who had anchored the Buckeyes’ offensive line for the past two seasons and was a Rimington Trophy finalist in 2020.

Quarterback Justin Fields announced his plans to enter the draft on Monday, which is the early entry deadline.

Some of the notable underclassmen who had not made announced by early afternoon Monday included right guard Wyatt Davis, wide receiver Chris Olave, right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, defensive end Tyreke Smith and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai.

Returning underclassmen

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert said Monday he will hold off on entering the draft and return for his senior season in 2021.

Senior decisions

Left tackle Thayer Munford and slot corner Marcus Williamson are using the NCAA’s additional year of eligibility to remain with the Buckeyes for next season.

Following a breakout season last fall, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett is considering a similar decision.

Seniors have until March 1 to withdraw from the draft.

Running back Trey Sermon, as well as defensive end Jonathon Cooper, punter Drue Chrisman and kicker Blake Haubeil, are forgoing the additional season of eligibility and leaving school.

Outgoing transfers

Wide receiver Mookie Cooper announced on Jan. 5 he was heading to Missouri, two weeks after putting his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Incoming Transfers

The Buckeyes brought in a graduate transfer in the last two offseasons, but no additions had been announced through mid-January.

Freshman recruiting class

Ohio State added 21 high school seniors to its 2021 recruiting class during the early signing period in December.

A few roster spots could be available when the second signing period begins on Feb. 3. The top remaining target for the Buckeyes is J.T. Tuimoloau, a defensive end from the Eastside of Seattle who is one of the top overall prospects in the class and has Ohio State included among his five finalists.

