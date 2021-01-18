Tight end Jeremy Ruckert to return to Ohio State for senior season in 2021

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert announced Monday he will return to Ohio State for his senior season rather than enter this spring’s NFL draft.

“After talking to my family, my coaches, and those close to me I still think I have goals not yet achieved, so much more to prove, and more (to) give to this University,” Ruckert wrote in a letter shared on his Twitter account.

He was the Buckeyes' top pass catcher last season after leading receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

In eight games, Ruckert caught 13 passes for 151 yards and five touchdowns, the third-most receptions on the team and a favorite target for quarterback Justin Fields in the red zone.

All five of his touchdown grabs came while the Buckeyes’ offense had moved inside the 20-yard line.

Ruckert was the Buckeyes’ second player to announce a draft decision on Monday, which is the deadline for underclassmen to file for early entry. Fields declared he was turning pro in the morning.

