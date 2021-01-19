Buckeyes defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson announces return for 2021 season

Ohio State's defensive line got a boost on Tuesday when senior Antwuan Jackson announced that he would return for the 2021 season.

With the departure of nose guard Tommy Togiai to the NFL, Jackson will have a chance to start for the Buckeyes next season.

In a post on Twitter that he titled "Unfinished Business," Jackson thanked defensive line coach Larry Johnson for giving him a second chance.

"I know my journey didn't start at Ohio State but choosing to play here was definitely my best decision," he wrote. "Playing here for the past three years has given me memories I'll cherish forever. I still have a lot to prove to my coaches, my teammates and myself.

"So with that being said, I will return to The Ohio State University for another season."

Jackson originally committed to Ohio State as a four-star prospect before signing with Auburn five years ago. He believed he made a mistake and wanted to transfer to OSU but was blocked by Auburn coach Gus Malzahn. Jackson then enrolled at Blinn Junior College in Texas before transferring to Ohio State in 2018.

He played in four games his first year as he was returning from an injury. Jackson has had a more prominent role in the defensive line rotation the past two years. He was credited with 11 tackles, including one sack, in 2020.

Jackson graduated in May 2019 with a degree in human development and family science. He is taking advantage of an NCAA rule granting an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jackson has the ability to play both the nose guard and 3-technique tackle position. Haskell Garrett played the latter position at an All-American level last season. Garrett, a senior, has not announced whether he will use the extra year of eligibility or enter the NFL draft.

brabinowitz@dispatch.com

@brdispatch