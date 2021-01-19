Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett will return for 2021 season

Haskell Garrett overcame a potential tragedy to have a breakthrough season for Ohio State in 2020.

Now the defensive tackle has announced that he will return in 2021, taking advantage of the NCAA’s decision to allow players an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19.

Garrett, a senior from Las Vegas, had his season – and his life – put in jeopardy on Aug. 30 when he was shot in the cheek while acting as a good Samaritan trying to break up an altercation between a man and woman near campus.

His status for the season was unclear until the week of Ohio State’s opener against Nebraska on Oct. 24. But doctors cleared Garrett to play and he went on to have a dominant season.

He had 20 tackles, four for losses including two sacks, as he and nose guard Tommy Togiai made the interior of the defensive line a strength of Ohio State’s defense.

Garrett was named a first-team All-America selection by CBS Sports.

"Here's a guy who was an inch away from serious injury or death," Ohio State defensive line coach Johnson said late in the season. "He could have opted out. He could have said, 'Coach, I'm done with football.' And he came back with a vengeance.

"He has worked extremely hard. He's a great practice player. He listens. He has a really high football IQ. He takes great notes in meetings. He is mentally prepared when he goes to the game."

