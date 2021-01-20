Toby Wilson, son of offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, commits to Ohio State football

Offensive lineman Toby Wilson, son of Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, will join the Buckeyes as a preferred walk-on next season, he announced Wednesday afternoon.

“Beyond blessed to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at THE Ohio State University!” he tweeted. “Thank you to all of my coaches, teammates, and family who have helped me along the way to achieve this!”

Wilson is a three-star recruit from Olentangy High School and the 25th-ranked center prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He had scholarship offers from a handful of Football Bowl Subdivision schools, including Akron, Toledo and West Virginia.

The Buckeyes signed 21 scholarship players in their 2021 recruiting class in December during the early signing period and also added tight end Zak Herbstreit as a preferred walk-on.

Herbstreit is the son of former Ohio State quarterback and ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

