Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields signs with Athletes First agency

Three days after declaring for the NFL draft, Justin Fields announced he had signed with Athletes First.

“Blessed to be with the best of the best,” he wrote in a post on Instagram. “Let’s work.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Fields will be represented by agent David Mulugheta, who also represents Deshaun Watson, the Pro-Bowl quarterback for the Houston Texans.

The former Ohio State quarterback is viewed as one of the top prospects in this spring’s draft and expected to be the second passer picked behind Clemson star Trevor Lawrence, the likely No. 1 overall pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In his final season in Columbus, Fields led the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff championship game after throwing for career highs of 385 yards and six touchdowns in a Sugar Bowl win over Clemson on New Year’s Day.

Ohio State All-American right guard Wyatt Davis also signed with Athletes First.

