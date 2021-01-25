Long snapper Bradley Robinson to return to Ohio State for 2021 season

Ohio State’s special teams will look different next season after placekicker Blake Haubeil and punter Drue Chrisman decided to enter the coming NFL draft rather than use the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility.

But the player who hikes the ball for kicks and punts will be back in 2021.

Long snapper Bradley Robinson is returning for a fifth season with the Buckeyes, his father confirmed Monday.

While Robinson, a walk-on, was listed on the roster as a senior this past season, he has remaining eligibility.

In 2020, he appeared in all eight games for Ohio State as its starting long snapper, a role he assumed following the departure of Liam McCullough.

Roen McCullough, the younger brother of Liam who was a junior last fall, is also set to return as the backup.

The two long snappers competed for the starting job in practices before the last season began in October.

Robinson has previous experience snapping to Jake Seibert, who is expected to take over placekicking duties for Haubeil.

Seibert filled in for Haubeil in the national championship game against Alabama when he was unavailable after testing positive for the coronavirus and in a pair of regular-season games in November when a groin injury sidelined him.

Jesse Mirco, who is in line to replace Chrisman as the punter, recently enrolled as a freshman.

