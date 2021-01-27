Columbus native Roslovic to make Blue Jackets debut Thursday

Jack Roslovic, acquired along with Patrik Laine in the trade for Pierre-Luc Dubois with Winnipeg on Saturday, will make his Blue Jackets debut Thursday against Florida.

Columbus coach John Tortorella made the announcement after practice on Wednesday. In the team's brief workout, Roslovic centered a line with Cam Atkinson and Boone Jenner.

Roslovic is a Columbus native who stayed in town after declining to re-sign with the Winnipeg Jets. He will be the second Central Ohio player to play for his hometown team. Kole Sherwood played for the Jackets two years ago.

Roslovic, who turns 24 on Friday, has 26 goals and 41 assists in 180 career games, all with Winnipeg.

Tortorella apparently had not informed Roslovic that he would play Thursday before talking with reporters, though Roslovic indicated that we wouldn't be surprised if he would.

"There's a good chance that I'm planning tomorrow, and I'm super excited about it," he said.

