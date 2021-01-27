Former Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell re-enters NCAA transfer portal

Quarterback Tate Martell is back in the NCAA’s transfer portal two years after leaving Ohio State.

Martell, who began his college career with the Buckeyes before transferring to Miami, appeared in the portal’s database Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

In an emotional video later released on his Twitter account, he said he is looking for a new school.

Martell's departure

His departure from Columbus in January of 2019 was precipitated by the arrival of Justin Fields.

A week after Fields announced he was transferring to Ohio State, Martell entered the portal despite previously vowing he would remain with the program and would be its next starter. He ultimately ended up at Miami, where he was granted immediate eligibility for the following fall.

Martell, a former highly ranked quarterback recruit from Las Vegas, completed one pass for seven yards and ran seven times for seven yards with the Hurricanes in 2019, before opting out of this past season.

He redshirted during his first season with the Buckeyes in 2017, then served as the backup behind Dwayne Haskins Jr. the following season.

Appearing in six games in 2018, he completed 23 of 28 passes for 269 yards and one touchdown, while rushing for 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman