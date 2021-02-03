Raesjon Davis, decorated linebacker in 2021 recruiting class, commits to USC over Ohio State

Raesjon Davis, a top-50 linebacker prospect from southern California, announced on Wednesday he was signing a letter of intent with USC, turning down Ohio State after the Buckeyes had drawn late interest.

Davis, who revealed his decision on 247Sports’ National Signing Day show, had taken an unofficial visit to Columbus with his family two weeks ago.

OSU roster:Offseason movements tracker: Who is staying and leaving?

A four-star recruit in the class of 2021, he is ranked as the No. 48 overall prospect in the nation and No. 4 outside linebacker, according to the composite of recruiting rankings compiled by 247Sports.

The announcement offered the only intrigue involving Ohio State during the start of college football’s second signing period.

During the early signing period in December, the Buckeyes signed 21 recruits, filling most of a class that trails only Alabama in the national rankings. The Crimson Tide clinched the recruiting crown on Wednesday.

More:Projecting a way-too-early Ohio State football depth chart: Offense

Before re-opening his recruitment, Davis, who attends Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, California, had been committed to LSU for nearly a year.

The sole remaining target for the Buckeyes in the class of 2021 is top-ranked defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau, who is not expected to announce a commitment until at least April.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman