Dates revised for seven Ohio State football games in 2021

The dates of seven of Ohio State’s Big Ten football games in 2021 have been moved as part of a revised schedule released by the league Friday afternoon.

The Buckeyes will continue to open their season at Minnesota on Sept. 2 and finish at Michigan on Nov. 27, but the remaining conference games will all be played on different weekends.

Under the new format, they host Maryland on Oct. 9, Penn State on Oct. 30, Purdue on Nov. 13 and Michigan State on Nov. 20. They visit Rutgers on Oct. 2, Indiana on Oct. 23 and Nebraska on Nov. 6.

Previously, the Buckeyes had been scheduled to face Purdue on Oct. 9, Michigan State on Oct. 30, Maryland on Nov. 13 and Penn State on Nov. 20, as well as travel to Nebraska on Oct. 2, Rutgers on Oct. 23 and Indiana on Nov. 6.

The Big Ten championship game remains scheduled for Dec. 4 in Indianapolis. Ohio State is also still idle the weekend of Oct. 16.

Following the reshuffling, the end of Ohio State’s regular-season schedule will not include consecutive games against Penn State and Michigan, two of the conference’s traditional powerhouses.

After the coronavirus pandemic shortened this past season, the Buckeyes are still scheduled to play a full 12-game slate in 2021, including nonconference games against Oregon on Sept. 11, Tulsa on Sept. 18 and Akron on Sept. 25.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman