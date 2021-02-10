Ohio State women's basketball team suffers upset loss at Wisconsin

The No. 12 Ohio State’s women’s basketball team suffered an unexpected 75-70 loss at Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

It trailed throughout the second half before stumbling against a team that had been sitting in last place in the Big Ten standings.

The defeat snapped a two-game winning streak that included a pair of victories over Minnesota and Iowa at Value City Arena, dropping the Buckeyes’ record to 12-3 overall and 8-3 in conference.

With 4:26 remaining in Wednesday’s loss, a jumper in the lane by forward Tanaya Becham tied the score at 66 apiece, but the Badgers regained the lead for good on a free throw on the following possession.

The Buckeyes allowed Wisconsin to shoot 46.6% percent as it was led by forward Imani Lewis, who scored 27 points and collected 14 rebounds.

Dorka Juhasz led Ohio State with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while guards Madison Green had 15 points and Braxtin Miller finished with 10 points.

With little more than two minutes left, Miller fouled out.

The Buckeyes had a fully healthy roster, including reserve forward Rebeka Mikulášiková who missed Sunday’s game against Minnesota due to an illness.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman