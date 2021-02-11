Former safety C.J. Barnett returns to Ohio State as player development director

Former Ohio State safety C.J. Barnett has been hired as the program's director of player development and external affairs, according to an employee directory.

He replaces Ryan Stamper, who had held the administrative role for nine years before joining former coach Urban Meyer’s staff in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars last month.

Stamper, who was a linebacker for Meyer’s teams at Florida, helped players with their academics and preparation for post-football careers. Most notably, he organized the “Real Life Wednesdays” series that invited guest speakers from various businesses to speak with the team.

A safety with the Buckeyes from 2009-13, Barnett was often one of the team’s leading tacklers. He totaled 224 tackles in five seasons and was named to the All-Big Ten second-team by the league’s coaches in 2011 when he finished with a team-high 75 tackles during the season.

As a senior, he was selected as one of six team captains.

Barnett worked as a Columbus police officer in recent years, mirroring the career path of Stamper, who was a police officer in Titusville, Florida, before joining the Buckeyes in 2012.

