NCAA extends recruiting dead period for all sports through end of May

The NCAA has extended the recruiting dead period in all Division I sports through May 31, the college sports governing body announced Wednesday night.

The move continues a ban on in-person recruiting that has been in place since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Undecided recruits in the class of 2021 will remain unable to officially visit schools this spring, a moratorium that impacts Ohio State.

The Buckeyes had been in a position to host decorated defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau in late April had the dead period been lifted.

Tuimoloau is the third-ranked overall prospect in his class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, but has held off on committing or signing with a school this winter.

A Seattle area native, he has not taken an official visit to Columbus. He is considering Ohio State, as well as Alabama, Oregon, USC and Washington.

Tuimoloau is the lone remaining target for the Buckeyes, who signed 21 recruits during the early signing period in December.

The earliest Tuimoloau is expected to sign with a school had been late April, 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman reported earlier this month.

It is unknown when the dead period might be lifted, but the NCAA said in a news release that member schools had agreed on “providing clarity on plans for the transition back to recruiting calendars, including potential modifications for the return to in-person recruiting activity” by April 15.

A vote on extending the dead period was held at a Division I Council meeting Wednesday.

