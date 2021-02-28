Ohio State adds commitment from four-star receiver Kyion Grayes in 2022 recruiting class

Ohio State picked up a commitment on Sunday morning from Kyion Grayes, a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2022.

“1000% committed let’s get to work!!!” he tweeted.

The announcement came as Grayes was visiting Columbus over the weekend. As a result of the NCAA’s recruiting dead period, the Buckeyes are unable to host prospects for official visits, but they can visit campus by themselves and with their families.

Grayes, who is from a suburb of Phoenix, is the second wide receiver to verbally commit to Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class, following five-star prospect Caleb Burton who unveiled his pledge late last fall.

Since de-committing from Arizona in December, a swarm of Power Five Conference schools offered scholarships to Grayes.

But the Buckeyes’ recruiting pitch, led by wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, began months earlier.

While playing eight games last fall at Chandler High School in Arizona, Grayes caught 28 passes for 556 yards and 10 touchdowns, according to statistics kept by MaxPreps.

According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, he is ranked as the No. 17 wide receiver in the class of 2022 and as the No. 127 overall prospect.

Nine of the Buckeyes’ 11 commitments in the class of 2022 are ranked in the top-150, including three that five-stars, making up a group that is currently ranked as the top class in the nation.

Only Louisiana State has double-digits commits from high-school juniors.

