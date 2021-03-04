Fourteen former Ohio State players receive NFL scouting combine invites

Fourteen former Ohio State players were invited to the NFL scouting combine, though it will not be held this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the cancelation, the league earlier this week released a list of the prospects who would have attended the annual event in Indianapolis.

No school had more invitees than the Buckeyes, featuring a group led by quarterback Justin Fields, who is projected as a top-10 selection in the draft.

The other prospects invited were linebacker Tuf Borland, linebacker Baron Browning, punter Drue Chrisman, defensive end Jonathon Cooper, offensive guard Wyatt Davis, tight end Luke Farrell, placekicker Blake Haubeil, linebacker Justin Hilliard, center Josh Myers, running back Trey Sermon, defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, cornerback Shaun Wade and linebacker Pete Werner.

Fields is the only Buckeye who is seen as a surefire first-round pick, though ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has projected Davis and Wade as high as potential second-round selections.

Alabama, Georgia and Notre Dame all had the second-most invitees with 11 apiece. A total of 323 draft prospects received invitations.

Without the combine occurring as scheduled, most physical evaluations, including on-field drills and testing, will occur at the schools’ pro days.

Ohio State’s pro day is scheduled for March 30.

