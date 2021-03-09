Ohio State pauses football activity for one week because of rise in COVID cases

Ohio State has begun a pause of all team-related activities within its football program for one week after a rise in COVID-19 cases, the program announced Tuesday morning.

The decision by athletic director Gene Smith and head team physician Jim Borchers, citing "an abundance of caution," came after a round of PCR testing on Monday.

The Woody Hayes Athletic Center's administrative offices will also be closed for one week.

Ohio State did not release any data regarding the number of cases. The university's policy is not to disclose that information.

“Our decisions on the welfare of our student-athletes, staff members and those coming to our campus, and our determination as to when we will reopen and resume activities, will continue to be guided by our medical staff,” Smith said in a statement.

“We have been successful in safely hosting nearly 100 athletic events on campus this year with limited disruptions, but this pandemic is not over. We will continue to stress the safety measures of wearing masks, consistent and thorough hand washing and physical distancing and we will remain vigilant in those areas.”

Spring practice is scheduled to start March 19. That timetable has not been changed as a result of the one-week shutdown.

brabinowitz@dispatch.com

@brdispatch