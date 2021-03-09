Jalen Pace, son of former Ohio State star Orlando Pace, commits to Buckeyes

Jalen Pace, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame member and former Ohio State offensive tackle Orlando Pace, has committed to the Buckeyes as a preferred walk-on, he announced Tuesday.

“I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches who have helped me become the man that I am today,” he wrote in a post on Twitter. “I am very excited to announce that I am following my dreams and will continue my academic and athletic journey at THE Ohio State University.”

Pace, who will join the Buckeyes this fall, considered offers from Dayton, a Football Championship Subdivision program, as well as Division II schools Lindenwood and Quincy.

Unlike his father, he is not an offensive lineman, playing tight end and linebacker at the Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School in Ladue, Missouri, in previous seasons.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 193 pounds, he was not given a star rating by the recruiting website 247Sports.

The Buckeyes’ incoming class of preferred walk-ons has a pair of legacies between Pace and tight end Zak Herbstreit, the son of former quarterback and longtime ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit who committed in December.

Toby Wilson, the son of offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, is also joining the program.

Playing at Ohio State from 1994 through 1996, Orland Pace left as one of the best players in school history, becoming the first two-time winner of the Lombardi Award and finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy as a junior, a rare feat for a lineman.

