Ohio State partially lifts COVID-caused pause for football activities

Ohio State partially lifted its COVID-19-caused pause on football activities on Friday, allowing for individual and small-group workouts.

Only players who have not had a positive COVID test are able to return.

A one-week pause was issued on Tuesday after a rise in COVID cases in the program. Testing results since then have been sufficiently encouraging to end the pause early.

Ohio State's spring practice is scheduled to begin March 19.

