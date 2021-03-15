Ohio State deputy athletic director Diana Sabau hired by Big Ten

Ohio State deputy athletic director Diana Sabau is leaving to join the conference office at the Big Ten.

The league announced Monday morning that she had been hired as its deputy commissioner and chief sports officer.

In the role, Sabau is to oversee the 28 varsity sports sponsored by the Big Ten and will begin May 1.

Kevin Warren, in his second year as the league’s commissioner after previously working in the NFL as the chief operating officer for the Minnesota Vikings, highlighted Sabau’s decades-long experience working in college sports in a statement.

“Diana is a proven leader with integrity and creativity,” Warren said. “Her reputation as a hard-worker, collaborator, and trusted counsel are critical elements to serving our members and growing the conference.”

Since 2017, she had been the second-highest ranking administrator in Ohio State’s athletic department behind athletic director Gene Smith and the top administrator for football, involving in scheduling and budgeting team travel.

Sabau recently played a prominent role in setting up future non-conference home-and-home series with marquee Southeastern Conference opponents Alabama and Georgia.

The Crimson Tide’s visit to Columbus in 2027 will mark the first time the schools have met during the regular season.

In addition to working with football, Sabau supervised other sports, including women’s ice hockey team and the rifle and pistol programs.

Her increased involvement within the Buckeyes’ football program came on the heels of Martin Jarmond’s departure from the department in 2017.

Hired as the athletic director at Boston College, Jarmond left last year to lead UCLA’s athletic department.

