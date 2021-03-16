Ohio State football safety Marcus Hooker suspended after OVI charge

Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker has been suspended from the team after he was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired over the weekend, a school spokesman confirmed.

Hooker, 21, was cited by Columbus police on Saturday near Delashmut Avenue and West 5th Avenue just southwest of the university's campus, online records show.

An arraignment is scheduled for Friday in Franklin County Municipal Court, the same day as the Buckeyes are to hold the first of 15 spring practices.

No timeline for a potential return to the team has been disclosed. Coach Ryan Day is scheduled to speak with reporters on Wednesday ahead of the start of workouts.

Hooker was previously charged with driving under the influence in Pennsylvania in 2018, leading to a suspension for the season opener. He was then 19 and entering his freshman season at Ohio State.

Neshannock Township police also charged him with having a high rate of alcohol in his system.

The younger brother of former Buckeyes All-American Malik Hooker, he started for the first time in his career at free safety last fall and finished with 15 tackles and an interception in seven games.

Josh Proctor took his starting safety spot in the postseason, first when Hooker missed the Big Ten championship game against Northwestern due to an unspecified injury.

Then in a pair of College Football Playoff games, Proctor held onto the role, even as Hooker had returned.

