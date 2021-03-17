NFL draft diary: Former Ohio State RB Trey Sermon on transitioning to pre-draft training

Trey Sermon strung together some of the best rushing performances in Ohio State history while leading the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff championship game . Then the running back dislocated a shoulder on the opening series against Alabama, sidelining him for the remainder of the title game loss.

Over the following two months, he has rehabbed the injury and begun the next steps in preparation for the NFL draft, which is to be held April 29-May 1. In the leadup to the draft, Sermon is chronicling his process, including workouts and this month’s pro day, with The Dispatch through a draft diary, as told to Joey Kaufman. His first entry looks back on his last game as a Buckeye and the start of his professional career.

Trey Sermon on his shoulder injury against Alabama football

I remember the first play getting the ball, and then I didn't really see anything, so I just tried to cut up, a few people grabbed me, and they fell on top of me. And I heard like a pop, like a click. I got up, I was moving my shoulder around. It felt funny. The next play, quarterback Justin Fields was trying to throw me the ball, and I couldn't turn or lift my arm up. That's when I knew something was wrong.

When I was on the sideline, the trainers were seeing what was wrong. That's when they were like, "OK we’re going to take you in the back, get some X-rays." So we went to the locker room. They were feeling around, trying to figure out what was wrong. Then they decided to it was best to just send me to the hospital. I knew I wasn’t going back in the game.

I was just devastated. I wanted to play on the big stage. I felt like I had worked so hard leading up to that point. It was devastating to know that I got so far and couldn't really get to one of my goals, which was winning the national championship. Just knowing how close I was, we were very prepared. We had a great game plan going in. And I felt like I was ready. It was the most I had prepared for a game in my entire life.

Still to this day, I'm thinking about the national championship game because it meant so much to me. But the turnaround to draft training was quick. As soon as I left the hospital, I flew to Columbus. I was there for two days, really a day and a half, and then I had to fly down to Florida to start my rehab at EXOS. To re-shift my focus and kind of turn the page, it was tough. Everything happened so quick.

Trey Sermon on the Senior Bowl in January

As soon as I got to Pensacola, I was doing mostly rehab and different movements to keep flexibility with my shoulder. Just letting everything heal up. Really that was my schedule for the first two-and-a-half weeks I was here. I really didn’t do much speed work or anything like that just yet because I needed a little bit more time to let everything heal properly.

The Senior Bowl later in January was a great experience. I met with all 32 teams. I just gained some insight into how to improve and how they see me. Because of COVID, it was a little bit different. Each team had their own station. One day we met with maybe 14 teams. The next day, we met with the rest. You go each station, there's glass between you and the coaches. They were just trying to gain information, asking me why I decided to transfer from Oklahoma and how I handled things, what led me to choose Ohio State and what led to my success late in the season.

A question that surprised was one that asked me if you had a superpower, what would you want it to be? I’m like, superpower? That kind of threw me off. I said to teleport. But they mostly asked me about how I was feeling. At the time, I was still feeling good. I wasn't in a sling, so that was good. They asked me what the exact injury was, what the recovery was and what I'll be able to do at pro day. It was definitely good for them to see that I’m moving around fine and everything.

Sermon's schedule as he prepares for the NFL Draft in April

My schedule varies, but it’s really just Monday through Friday. After I eat breakfast, I head to EXOS to start a workout. When I first get there, I do a couple of exercises to make sure my shoulder's loose. I start the workout at 9:15 a.m. We usually finish around 10:45 a.m. After that, I do some position work, then I grab lunch and head back to where I'm staying. If I don’t have an interview with a team, I hop on the Xbox for a bit. I play a lot of Call of Duty. I play a lot of Madden. And NBA 2K as well. Then probably about 2:15 p.m., I head back to the facility, start the next workout at 2:30 p.m. I usually finish with that around 3:45 p.m. if it's Tuesday or Friday, I get a massage at 4:15 p.m. Then I grab my dinner. If I don’t have interviews or anything, then I’m just relaxing. I may walk to the beach or play video games.

In the morning, we usually work on our straight-line speed. Like 40-yard dash starts. Different drills with the 40 to help our technique. Then another day, we’ll work on the cone drill or the shuttle drill or different drills to help improve those techniques as well. The second workout is always lifting or the upper body. Mine is modified right now because of my shoulder, but I’m slowly getting back into it.

I'm pretty much off on Saturday and Sunday. I don't really do too much. I may go eat with Baron Browning. I've still got some of my Ohio State teammates down here with Pete Werner and Baron. But for the most part, I'm just chilling or walking on the beach. I've been going pretty often lately just because it's warmed up so much. The beach is really close. It's literally right across from where I'm staying. If I go out to the balcony I can just look at it. It's definitely pretty cool.

