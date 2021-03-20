Ohio State football coach Ryan Day receives COVID-19 vaccine shot

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day and his wife, Christina, received a COVID-19 vaccine shot on Friday at the Schottenstein Center.

They were vaccinated after the Buckeyes held their first spring practice in the morning at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, adjacent to the arena that is serving as a mass vaccination site.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Twitter account shared a photo of the couple following their appointments. They held two signs that read, “I got the COVID-19 vaccine because... I want to protect my family ... and my Buckeye Family! Go Bucks!”

Day became eligible for the vaccine when Ohio expended access to adult residents 40 and up earlier this week. He turned 42 on March 12.

Late last November, Day tested positive for COVID-19, a diagnosis that prompted him to miss a Dec. 5 win at Michigan State.

Defensive line coach Larry Johnson served as the Buckeyes’ acting head coach in his place.

Players on the team are able to sign up for vaccines when the state expands eligibility to all adults on March 29.

Day said vaccine shots will not be mandatory, but the staff would encourage and assist players to schedule appointments.

