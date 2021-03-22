Height, weight and jersey numbers released for Ohio State football's early enrollees
Ohio State on Monday released a roster for spring football practice, including official height and weight measurements for its 15 early enrollees.
It’s the largest class of freshmen to join the Buckeyes a semester early in an effort to participate in the 15 spring workouts.
Below is a breakdown of the freshmen, as listed in numerical order.
10 WR Jayden Ballard: 6-2, 192 lbs.
12 WR Emeka Egbuka: 6-1, 203 lbs.
14 QB Kyle McCord: 6-3, 210 lbs.
18 WR Marvin Harrison Jr.: 6-3, 202 lbs.
21 RB Evan Pryor: 5-10, 197 lbs.
24 S Jantzen Dunn: 6-1, 188 lbs.
28 LB Reid Carrico: 6-2, 228 lbs.
29 CB Denzel Burke: 6-0, 192 lbs.
29 P Jesse Mirco: 6-4, 210 lbs.
32 RB TreVeyon Henderson: 5-10, 210 lbs.
33 DE Jack Sawyer: 6-4, 240 lbs.
65 OL Zen Michalski: 6-9, 295 lbs.
71 OL Ben Christman: 6-6, 321 lbs.
81 TE Sam Hart: 6-5, 240 lbs.
91 DT Tyleik Williams: 6-3, 330 lbs.
