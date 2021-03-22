Height, weight and jersey numbers released for Ohio State football's early enrollees

Ohio State on Monday released a roster for spring football practice, including official height and weight measurements for its 15 early enrollees.

It’s the largest class of freshmen to join the Buckeyes a semester early in an effort to participate in the 15 spring workouts.

Below is a breakdown of the freshmen, as listed in numerical order.

10 WR Jayden Ballard: 6-2, 192 lbs.

12 WR Emeka Egbuka: 6-1, 203 lbs.

14 QB Kyle McCord: 6-3, 210 lbs.

18 WR Marvin Harrison Jr.: 6-3, 202 lbs.

21 RB Evan Pryor: 5-10, 197 lbs.

24 S Jantzen Dunn: 6-1, 188 lbs.

28 LB Reid Carrico: 6-2, 228 lbs.

29 CB Denzel Burke: 6-0, 192 lbs.

29 P Jesse Mirco: 6-4, 210 lbs.

32 RB TreVeyon Henderson: 5-10, 210 lbs.

33 DE Jack Sawyer: 6-4, 240 lbs.

65 OL Zen Michalski: 6-9, 295 lbs.

71 OL Ben Christman: 6-6, 321 lbs.

81 TE Sam Hart: 6-5, 240 lbs.

91 DT Tyleik Williams: 6-3, 330 lbs.

