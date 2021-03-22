Height, weight and jersey numbers released for Ohio State football's early enrollees

Joey Kaufman
Buckeye Xtra
Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer participates in spring practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on March 19.

Ohio State on Monday released a roster for spring football practice, including official height and weight measurements for its 15 early enrollees.

It’s the largest class of freshmen to join the Buckeyes a semester early in an effort to participate in the 15 spring workouts.

Below is a breakdown of the freshmen, as listed in numerical order.

10 WR Jayden Ballard: 6-2, 192 lbs.

12 WR Emeka Egbuka: 6-1, 203 lbs.

14 QB Kyle McCord: 6-3, 210 lbs.

18 WR Marvin Harrison Jr.: 6-3, 202 lbs.

21 RB Evan Pryor: 5-10, 197 lbs.

24 S Jantzen Dunn: 6-1, 188 lbs.

28 LB Reid Carrico: 6-2, 228 lbs.

29 CB Denzel Burke: 6-0, 192 lbs.

29 P Jesse Mirco: 6-4, 210 lbs.

32 RB TreVeyon Henderson: 5-10, 210 lbs.

33 DE Jack Sawyer: 6-4, 240 lbs.

65 OL Zen Michalski: 6-9, 295 lbs.

71 OL Ben Christman: 6-6, 321 lbs.

81 TE Sam Hart: 6-5, 240 lbs.

91 DT Tyleik Williams: 6-3, 330 lbs.

