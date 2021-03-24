Big Ten to allow fan attendance at spring sporting events

The Big Ten will allow league schools to host spectators at sporting events this spring in accordance with local health guidelines and restrictions.

The decision, which was announced Wednesday morning, was made by the conference’s council of presidents and chancellors and its athletic directors in consultation with university medical experts.

Taking effect immediately, it opens the door for Ohio State to invite fans to its spring football game at Ohio Stadium on April 17, as well as other contests to be held on campus in the coming months.

The Buckeyes have home games scheduled in multiple varsity sports this week, beginning with a women’s soccer game against Indiana on Thursday, followed by a men's tennis match against Nebraska and a women's lacrosse game against Penn State on Friday.

The baseball and softball teams also have home series set for this weekend.

Immediately following the Big Ten's announcement, Ohio State had not reached a decision about the potential for fan attendance at any of the upcoming events, an athletic department spokesman said.

Professional, college and high school sports teams in Ohio are allowed to host up to 25% capacity crowds at indoor venues and 30% capacity while outdoors following a revised public health order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine earlier this month.

The general public has not been allowed to attend regular-season Big Ten games since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last March.

Only family members and close friends of players and coaches have been at games.

Due to varying local regulations for schools, the Big Ten first prohibited fan attendance when it restarted its football season last month. The 14 schools in the league span 11 separate states.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman