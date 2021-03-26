Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett out with injury for spring practice

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett will miss spring practice because of an undisclosed injury, a team spokesman confirmed Friday night.

In an Instagram post published earlier in the afternoon, Garrett shared a photo of himself speaking in front of a travel baseball team in Lancaster while his right leg was elevated on a scooter and placed in a boot.

No details about the exact nature of the injury were disclosed nor the length of time Garrett might be out.

The Buckeyes opened spring practice last week, and workouts are scheduled to continue through the spring game on April 17.

The development was first reported by Lettermen Row.

Following a breakout season in 2020 that saw him named to a couple of All-America teams, Garrett opted to remain at Ohio State, using the additional season of eligibility granted to all players because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He is one of five so-called super seniors on the roster in 2021 who are using the extra eligibility.

In place of Garrett this spring, the Buckeyes turn to the six scholarship defensive tackles on their roster for additional repetitions, including Jerron Cage, Darrion Henry-Young, Antwaun Jackson, Jaden McKenzie, Taron Vincent and Tyleik Williams.

Garrett was the sole returning starter at defensive tackle after Tommy Togiai entered the NFL draft rather than stay for his senior season.

Before emerging as a standout for the Buckeyes' defense, Garrett overcame a gunshot wound suffered in August when he was attempting to break up an altercation near campus.

In his first season starting, he finished with 20 tackles, four tackles for a loss and two sacks in eight games.

