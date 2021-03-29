Former Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade delays pro day workout

Cornerback Shaun Wade will not work out in front of NFL scouts during Ohio State’s pro day on Tuesday.

His agent, Michael Perrett, said he is rehabbing a turf toe injury, postponing his workout until April 14.

Wade suffered the injury during last fall’s season with the Buckeyes, according to Perrett.

Though he was named a consensus All-American and the Big Ten’s defensive back of the year, Wade at times struggled in pass coverage in his transition from slot corner to outside corner.

In eight games in 2020, he gave up seven touchdowns and allowed 63.9% of the passes thrown in his direction to be completed, according to Pro Football Focus data.

Analysts have said Wade could end up moving back to a slot corner after he’s selected by a team in the draft, which is to be held April 30-May 1 in Cleveland.

Opportunities to work out in front of scouts are limited during the lead-up to this year’s draft after the scouting combine was held without on-field drills or testing in late February.

Wade had been among the 14 Buckeyes who were invited to the combine.

