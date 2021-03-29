Who's taking part in Ohio State football's pro day? Here's the list of participants

Fourteen former Ohio State players will participate in the program’s pro day at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Tuesday.

Most of them were invited to the NFL scouting combine in February, but the event did not include on-field drills or athletic testing.

The scaled-down version of the combine leaves pro days as the sole opportunities for prospects to work out in front of scouts, coaches and front office personnel, taking part in the bench press, 40-yard dash, vertical jump and more.

The group of Buckeyes is headlined by quarterback Justin Fields, who is expected to be selected early in the first round. Other top passers in this draft class, including Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Brigham Young’s Zach Wilson, have thrown in front of teams at their respective pro-day events.

Wide receiver C.J. Saunders is among the group of former Ohio State players to participate on Tuesday.

Saunders did not play for the Buckeyes in 2020 after his petition for a sixth season of eligibility was denied by the NCAA. He served as a student assistant during the season.

Cornerback Shaun Wade will not be among the participants as his pro day workout is delayed until April 14. His agent said Monday he is recovering from a turf toe injury.

2021 Ohio State pro day participants

Here is the full list of participants as provided by Ohio State:

Linebacker Tuf Borland

Linebacker Baron Browning

Punter Drue Chrisman

Defensive end Jonathan Cooper

Offensive guard Wyatt Davis

Tight end Luke Farrell

Quarterback Justin Fields

Placekicker Blake Haubeil

Tight end Jake Hausmann

Linebacker Justin Hilliard

Wide receiver C.J. Saunders

Running back Trey Sermon

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai

Lineabcker Pete Werner

