Ohio State football pro day results: See how Buckeye prospects fared, testing numbers
Ohio State held its annual pro day on Tuesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, an event serving as the biggest in-person evaluation of its NFL draft prospects because of the absence of a traditional scouting combine.
The full testing results of the Buckeyes' top participants can be found below as courtesy of Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl and a former scout who shared them on Twitter.
LB Tuf Borland
Height and weight: 6-foot-0 and 229 pounds
40-yard dash: 4.98 / 4.99 seconds
Vertical jump: 32.5 seconds
Broad jump: 9 feet, 1 inch
Short shuttle: 4.29 seconds
Three-cone drill: 7.17 seconds
Bench press: 15 reps of 225 pounds
LB Baron Browning
Height and weight: 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds
40-yard dash: 4.58 / 4.59 seconds
Vertical jump: 40 inches
Broad jump: 10 feet, 10 inches
Short shuttle: 4.23 seconds
Three-cone drill: 6.78 seconds
Bench press: 23 reps of 225 pounds
P Drue Chrisman
Height and weight: 6-foot-2 and 209 pounds
DE Jonathon Cooper
Height and weight: 6-foot-2 and 253 pounds
40-yard dash: 4.75 / 4.69 seconds
Vertical jump: 33 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 0 inches
Short shuttle: 4.31 seconds
Three-cone drill: 6.99 seconds
Bench press: 28 reps of 225 pounds
OG Wyatt Davis
Height and weight: 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds
Bench press: 25 reps of 225 pounds
Note: Davis did not participate in the broad jump, vertical jump or shuttle runs as he rehabs a knee injury suffered in a game against Indiana last November.
TE Luke Farrell
Height and weight: 6-foot-5 and 251 pounds
40-yard dash: 4.79 seconds
Vertical jump: 36.5 seconds
Broad jump: 9 feet, 10 inches
Short shuttle: 4.36 seconds
Three-cone drill: 7.14
Bench Press: 22 reps of 225 pounds
QB Justin Fields
Height and weight: 6-foot-2 and 227 pounds
40-yard dash: 4.45 seconds
LB Justin Hilliard
Height and weight: 6-foot-0 and 229 pounds
40-yard dash: 4.84 / 4.81 seconds
Vertical jump: 34.5 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 6 inches
Short shuttle: 4.34 seconds
Three-cone drill: 7.2 seconds
Bench press: 27 reps of 225 pounds
C Josh Myers
Height and weight: 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds
Bench press: 29 reps of 225 pounds
Note: Myers did not go through on-field drills and testing because of a turf toe injury sustained during the Big Ten championship and reaggravated in the College Football Playoff. It required surgery.
RB Trey Sermon
Height and weight: 6-foot-0 and 215 pounds
40-yard dash: 4.60 / 4.57 seconds
Vertical jump: 37 inches
Broad jump: 10 feet, 5 inches
Short shuttle: 4.28 seconds
Three-cone drill: 6.83 seconds
DT Tommy Togiai
Height and weight: 6-foot-1 and 296 pounds
40-yard dash time: 5.05 / 4.97 seconds
Vertical jump: 32 seconds
Broad jump: 8 feet, 9 inches
Short shuttle: 4.49 seconds
Three-cone drill: 7.20 seconds
Bench press: 40 reps of 225 pounds
CB Shaun Wade
Height and weight: Height and weight: 6-foot- and 196 pounds
Note: Due to a turf toe injury, Wade did not work out on Tuesday and will instead go through drills on April 14, his agent said earlier this week.
LB Pete Werner
Height and weight: 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds
40-yard dash: 4.64 / 4.58 seconds
Vertical jump: 39.5 inches
Broad jump 10 feet, 2 inches
Short shuttle 4.38 seconds
Three-cone drill: 6.95 seconds
Bench press: 20 reps of 225 pounds
