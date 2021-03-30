Ohio State football pro day results: See how Buckeye prospects fared, testing numbers

Ohio State held its annual pro day on Tuesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, an event serving as the biggest in-person evaluation of its NFL draft prospects because of the absence of a traditional scouting combine.

The full testing results of the Buckeyes' top participants can be found below as courtesy of Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl and a former scout who shared them on Twitter.

LB Tuf Borland

Height and weight: 6-foot-0 and 229 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.98 / 4.99 seconds

Vertical jump: 32.5 seconds

Broad jump: 9 feet, 1 inch

Short shuttle: 4.29 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.17 seconds

Bench press: 15 reps of 225 pounds

LB Baron Browning

Height and weight: 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.58 / 4.59 seconds

Vertical jump: 40 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet, 10 inches

Short shuttle: 4.23 seconds

Three-cone drill: 6.78 seconds

Bench press: 23 reps of 225 pounds

P Drue Chrisman

Height and weight: 6-foot-2 and 209 pounds

DE Jonathon Cooper

Height and weight: 6-foot-2 and 253 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.75 / 4.69 seconds

Vertical jump: 33 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 0 inches

Short shuttle: 4.31 seconds

Three-cone drill: 6.99 seconds

Bench press: 28 reps of 225 pounds

OG Wyatt Davis

Height and weight: 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds

Bench press: 25 reps of 225 pounds

Note: Davis did not participate in the broad jump, vertical jump or shuttle runs as he rehabs a knee injury suffered in a game against Indiana last November.

TE Luke Farrell

Height and weight: 6-foot-5 and 251 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.79 seconds

Vertical jump: 36.5 seconds

Broad jump: 9 feet, 10 inches

Short shuttle: 4.36 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.14

Bench Press: 22 reps of 225 pounds

QB Justin Fields

Height and weight: 6-foot-2 and 227 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.45 seconds

More:Quarterback Justin Fields puts on a show for NFL scouts at Ohio State's pro day

LB Justin Hilliard

Height and weight: 6-foot-0 and 229 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.84 / 4.81 seconds

Vertical jump: 34.5 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 6 inches

Short shuttle: 4.34 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.2 seconds

Bench press: 27 reps of 225 pounds

C Josh Myers

Height and weight: 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds

Bench press: 29 reps of 225 pounds

Note: Myers did not go through on-field drills and testing because of a turf toe injury sustained during the Big Ten championship and reaggravated in the College Football Playoff. It required surgery.

RB Trey Sermon

Height and weight: 6-foot-0 and 215 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.60 / 4.57 seconds

Vertical jump: 37 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet, 5 inches

Short shuttle: 4.28 seconds

Three-cone drill: 6.83 seconds

DT Tommy Togiai

Height and weight: 6-foot-1 and 296 pounds

40-yard dash time: 5.05 / 4.97 seconds

Vertical jump: 32 seconds

Broad jump: 8 feet, 9 inches

Short shuttle: 4.49 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.20 seconds

Bench press: 40 reps of 225 pounds

CB Shaun Wade

Height and weight: Height and weight: 6-foot- and 196 pounds

Note: Due to a turf toe injury, Wade did not work out on Tuesday and will instead go through drills on April 14, his agent said earlier this week.

LB Pete Werner

Height and weight: 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.64 / 4.58 seconds

Vertical jump: 39.5 inches

Broad jump 10 feet, 2 inches

Short shuttle 4.38 seconds

Three-cone drill: 6.95 seconds

Bench press: 20 reps of 225 pounds

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman