Ohio State's Sevyn Banks, Kamryn Babb to miss rest of spring practice

Ohio State will be without cornerback Sevyn Banks and wide receiver Kamryn Babb for the rest of spring practice.

A team spokesman confirmed a report from Bucknuts.com Thursday afternoon that the players would be unavailable through the spring game, which remains scheduled for April 17.

No further details were given as the program does not disclose the specific nature of injuries.

More on Ohio State: Marcus Williamson hoping for big year as slot cornerback

Banks leaves the Buckeyes thinner on experience in spring camp. Cameron Brown, considered a possible candidate to start at the outside corner spot opposite Banks, has been held out of contact drills as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon.

As a junior last fall, Banks started for the Buckeyes for the first time and was selected as an All-Big Ten honorable mention. In eight games, he intercepted a pass and broke up seven others.

The secondary was previously impacted ahead of spring practice when safety Marcus Hooker was suspended indefinitely after he was cited by Columbus police for operating a vehicle while impaired.

Though the Buckeyes are filled with depth at wide receiver, Babb’s absence is a setback for a fourth-year junior who has been through injuries earlier in his college career.

Babb tore an anterior cruciate ligament in 2018, then re-injured his knee in the following year. He has not caught a pass since arriving as a top-100 prospect out of St. Louis in the Buckeyes’ 2018 recruiting class.

The injury list for spring practice also includes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, whose leg has been in a scooter.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman