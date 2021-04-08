Just under 20,000 spectators will be permitted at Ohio State's spring game

Ohio State will allow 19,180 spectators to watch its spring football game on April 17, with about 10,000 given to front-line pandemic workers, the school announced Thursday.

The capacity limit was determined with the guidance of Columbus Public Health in accordance with the new health orders announced this week by Gov. Mike DeWine.

“On behalf of the university and the Department of Athletics, I want to sincerely thank Gov. DeWine, Dr. Mysheika Roberts and Columbus Public Health, and Mayor Ginther and the City of Columbus for their collective leadership throughout this pandemic,” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said in a statement. “We are not through this health crisis yet, but the collaboration among all of these entities has enabled us to safely return fans to our venues and, in particular, Ohio Stadium next week for the spring game.”

Tickets will cost $5. A public sale of approximately 4,500 seats will begin at 11 a.m. Monday. Season-ticket holders will receive an email with information about presale access.

Ohio State students can reserve two seats free of charge from a 2,500-seat allotment beginning at 2 p.m. Monday.

Approximately 10,000 tickets will be given to the Wexner Medical Center and other entities on campus that have served on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social-distancing and masks will be required at the spring game. Tailgating will not be permitted.

The Ohio State band, cheerleaders and dance team will perform.

The spring game, which starts at noon, will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

