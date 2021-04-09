Ohio State football offensive lineman Max Wray enters transfer portal

Ohio State offensive lineman Max Wray has put his name into the NCAA transfer portal and is set to leave the program after three seasons.

Wray appeared in five games for the Buckeyes last fall, according to participation records, including making a start at right tackle during a win at Michigan State in December.

Three starting offensive linemen were unavailable against the Spartans, pushing Wray into the starting role. The team graded him as a champion following his effort in the victory.

But the Buckeyes have established starters at tackle in Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere and depth throughout the rest of the offensive line. Sixteen other offensive linemen are projected to be on scholarship next season.

"My time to play is running out," Wray wrote in a text message to The Dispatch. "I can’t really afford to spend another year waiting for an opportunity to play. Not sure where I’ll go yet but hopefully I have an idea soon."

Wray injured his knee recently during spring practice and missed some workouts, but said it was not a serious setback and could be "full go right now."

He will be immediately eligible to play at another school next season as he is scheduled to graduate in May.

"My time at Ohio State has been awesome and the people I’ve met and learned from have been more than I could have ever asked for," Wray added in his text. "Incredibly grateful for the opportunity to come to OSU for the time I was here."

Recruited out of Franklin, Tennessee, Wray joined the Buckeyes as an early enrollee in 2018.

Listed as 6-foot-7 and 308 pounds, he has presented enough size to be a starting tackle. Only the Buckeyes haven't had a starting spot open in more than a year.

Wray appreciated his opportunity to come in during last December's win at Michigan State.

"It was awesome to have that experience when I needed to step up," he wrote. "Just glad I was able to get the job done for everyone that couldn’t be there."

Dispatch reporter Bill Rabinowitz contributed to this story.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman