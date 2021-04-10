Which Ohio State football freshmen have lost their black helmet stripes?

Ohio State freshmen began shedding their black stripes this week.

Since Urban Meyer took over the program in 2012 and was succeeded by Ryan Day two years ago, the team has required newcomers to shed a black stripe on their helmets. Once removed, they are considered to be officially Buckeyes.

"The black stripe is a symbol of buying in to the program and conducting yourself the right way on and off the field," read a description of the preseason ritual posted on Ohio State’s website last fall. "Having the black stripe removed is a notable distinction and a cause for celebration."

Follow along here for updates on which members of the Buckeyes’ 2021 freshman class have seen their black stripes removed:

WR Marvin Harrison Jr.: April 6

DE Jack Sawyer: April 6

RB TreVeyon Henderson: April 10

Twelve other freshmen who enrolled early in January in order to participate in spring practice are awaiting their black stripe removal.

