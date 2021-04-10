Ohio State football freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson loses black helmet stripe

Four days after wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and defensive end Jack Sawyer became the first in Ohio State’s class of freshmen to shed their black helmet stripes, running back TreVeyon Henderson joined the club.

Henderson lost his black stripe following Saturday's practice, the team announced.

The tradition for freshmen began in 2012 when Urban Meyer took over the program and has been continued by Ryan Day. Once a player sees his stripe removed, he is considered to be officially a Buckeye.

Coming out of Hopewell, Virginia, Henderson was an anticipated recruit, the first five-star running back prospect to sign with Ohio State since Chris “Beanie” Wells.

Twelve other freshmen who joined the Buckeyes for the start of spring practice last month are awaiting their black stripe removal.

