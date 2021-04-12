Ohio State football safety Marcus Hooker pleads guilty to OVI

Suspended Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker pleaded guilty on Monday in Franklin County Municipal Court to operating a vehicle under the influence, according to online court records.

As part of a plea agreement, Hooker is required to pay a $375 fine and his driver’s license will be suspended for a year with limited driving privileges. He also had a three-day jail sentence suspended.

Prior to Monday’s arraignment, which was continued from March 19, he completed a driver’s education program.

Hooker was suspended indefinitely by the team last month after he was cited by Columbus police, who found him asleep at the wheel of his car in the drive-thru lane at a McDonald’s in the Fifth by Northwest neighborhood near the university campus.

As detailed in an incident reported previously obtained by The Dispatch, police had to break a window of Hooker’s car in order to wake him.

Hooker completed a field sobriety test at the scene, but did not submit a breath sample before he was detained and transported to his residence.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day has not updated reporters about Hooker’s status with the team since March.

This is the second time Hooker has been suspended by Ohio State for an alcohol-related driving infraction.

Prior to his freshman season in 2018, he was suspended for the season opener after he was charged with driving under the influence in Pennsylvania.

He has remained on the Buckeyes' spring practice roster.

