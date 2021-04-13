Ohio State sells out tickets for spring football game

Ohio State has sold out its available general admission tickets for Saturday’s spring football game, a school spokesman said.

It came less than 24 hours after 4,500 tickets went on sale on Monday.

Capacity at Ohio Stadium is limited because of the coronavirus pandemic and will be capped at 19,180.

About half of the limited number of seats have been reserved for front-line health care workers, given out through the university’s Wexner Medical Center. An allotment of 2,500 tickets was also set aside for students

No general admission tickets had been available for the Buckeyes’ three home games last fall, leaving the upcoming spring game as the first opportunity for fans to sit inside the Horseshoe for a football event since late 2019.

Tickets were sold at $5 per seat by the school as in previous years. But ticket prices have since been much higher on various resale websites.

The Buckeyes drew an announced crowd of 61,102 for the spring game in 2019.

Last year’s spring game was canceled amid the onset of the pandemic.

