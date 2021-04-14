Cornerback Shaun Wade runs 4.43 in 40-yard dash at second Ohio State football pro day

Cornerback Shaun Wade ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds at Ohio State’s second pro day on Wednesday, his agent said.

Michael Perrett of Element Sports Group, which represents Wade, tweeted the result following the workout at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Had Wade gone through the Buckeyes’ previous pro day on March 30, his time in the 40-yard dash would have been the fastest among all of the program’s draft prospects, edging quarterback Justin Fields, who recorded unofficial times of 4.44 and 4.45 seconds.

A turf toe injury, nagging Wade since last fall, prompted him to postpone his pro-day workout for two weeks.

In other on-field drills held Wednesday, he posted a 37.5-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-3 broad jump.

The times should help Wade bolster his stock for the draft, which is to be held April 30-May 1.

Fields was also reportedly throwing in front of NFL personnel during the second pro day workout, but no other Ohio State prospects were known to be going through testing alongside Wade.

