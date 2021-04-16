Ohio State releases 2021 spring football game rosters

Ohio State has unveiled the rosters for Saturday’s spring game.

For the first half, the Buckeyes will be split into Team Brutus and Team Buckeye instead of the traditional Scarlet and Gray teams. The second half will feature an offense versus defense scrimmage.

The first half includes two 10-minute quarters, while the second half will not have a game clock.

Defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, along with quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis, wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, offensive line coach Greg Studrawa and linebackers Al Washington, will coach Team Brutus.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson is to coach Team Buckeye with running backs coach Tony Alford, secondary coach Matt Barnes, special teams coordinator Parker Fleming and defensive line coach Tony Alford.

In dividing the quarterbacks who are in contention for the starting job, C.J. Stroud and Kyle McCord are with Team Brutus against Jack Miller, who is on Team Buckeye.

Below are the full rosters for the first half, which begins at noon at Ohio Stadium.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman