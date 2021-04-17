Ohio State football: Live updates, score of Buckeyes spring game

Ohio State is wrapping up four weeks of spring football practice on Saturday afternoon with a spring game.

Scheduled for noon and televised on the Big Ten Network, it provides fans with the first extended look at the Buckeyes’ development this offseason.

In the first half of the game, players are split up into Team Brutus and Team Buckeye over two 10-minute quarters, while the second half features a controlled scrimmage between the offense and defense. There is no game clock running during the second half.

The other significant part of the game’s format? Contact is scaled back. Defenders are to “thud” instead of wrapping up and tackling offensive players to the ground. Quarterbacks are wearing black jerseys to signal no contact.

Throughout the afternoon, beat reporters Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz, along with columnist Rob Oller, are providing thoughts and observations on the action from the press box at Ohio Stadium. Follow along below.

Pregame thoughts

12:05 p.m.: Tight end Jeremy Ruckert is the captain for Team Buckeye. Left tackle Thayer Munford is the captain for Team Brutus.

11:53 a.m.: Among the players not participating today are left tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, linebacker Dallas Gant (left foot in walking boot), linebacker Mitchell Melton, wide receiver Elijah Gardiner and wide receiver Jaylen Harris. None are a surprise. Day said on Monday that Petit-Frere's issue was a short-term one. Because the Buckeyes are thin at linebacker because of injuries, long-snapper Roen McCullough will see time there today. His number has been changed from 94 to 49 for the day. -- Bill Rabinowitz

11:51 a.m.: Demario McCall, among the handful of seniors to use the additional eligibility given out by the NCAA as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, went through warmups with the other defensive backs and is in line to play defense during the spring game. Previously a running back and wide receiver, McCall has also been at cornerback. -- Joey Kaufman

11:47 a.m.: Ryan Day keeps climbing the ladder of success, whether coaching the Buckeyes to a 23-2 record or conducting the Ohio State marching band. Day climbed five steps up the director's ladder before the spring game and, baton in hand and warms waving, led TBDBITL in a tune that helped usher in the band's first live performance in the Horseshoe since the Penn State game on Nov. 23 of 2019. -- Rob Oller

