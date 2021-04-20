Who's on the Buckeyes roster? Here is Ohio State football's scholarship chart for 2021

How many football players will be on scholarship at Ohio State next season?

The latest projection is 88, a total that includes 82 scholarship players who were on the roster when spring practice ended last week and six freshmen who are scheduled to enroll at the university this summer.

In a typical year, the Buckeyes would be on track to be above the 85-man scholarship limit for teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, rosters have expanded in 2021.

The NCAA voted last August to provide all players with an additional season of eligibility, paving the way for seniors to remain in school.

Five Ohio State seniors took advantage of the allowance, a group that includes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, defensive tackle Antwaun Jackson, return specialist Demario McCall, left tackle Thayer Munford and cornerback Marcus Williamson.

Those “super seniors” do not count toward the limit of 85 scholarship players per team, allowing the Buckeyes to carry an enlarged roster into the fall.

Attrition could still reduce the size of the roster. Offensive lineman Max Wray, who began spring practice with the team, entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

Still, the Buckeyes will likely have their most scholarship players since the scholarship limit was last lowered in 1994.

Below is a full breakdown of Ohio State's scholarship distribution for the upcoming season.

