Ohio State football's Justin Fields, Wyatt Davis to participate virtually in NFL draft

Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and offensive lineman Wyatt Davis will participate virtually in next week’s NFL draft, the league announced Friday.

After the draft was held virtually last year, 13 of the top prospects will appear in Cleveland next week, but 45 others, including Fields and Davis, will join in during the telecast from their homes instead.

More:Justin Fields is the spark in what the Buckeyes' offense hopes is fireworks 2.0

Fields is likely to be one of the first players selected, and some projections see him the potential third overall pick of the San Francisco 49ers.

Fellow quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are expected to be the first players taken off the board.

Wilson, as well as other top quarterback prospects Mac Jones and Trey Lance, is attending the draft in person.

More:Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis reportedly opting out of football season, heading to NFL

It’s much less certain that another player from Ohio State will be selected in the first round on Thursday following Fields, but Davis could be the next Buckeyes prospect to be taken in the draft, which runs through Saturday.

Starting at right guard for two seasons at Ohio State, Davis was a unanimous All-American last fall.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman