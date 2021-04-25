Ohio State commitment McCullough flips to Indiana

Dasan McCullough, a four-star prospect committed to Ohio State's 2022 recruiting class, flipped his pledge to Indiana on Sunday.

The 6-5, 220-pound McCullough, who attends Bloomington South High School, is the 50th overall prospect in the 247sports.com's composite rankings. McCullough is projected to play linebacker or safety.

McCullough's father Deland is the Hoosiers' running backs coach and associate head coach. IU coach Tom Allen hired him away from the Kansas City Chiefs in February.

Dasan McCullough's younger brother Daeh has committed to join IU's 2023 recruiting class. Older brother Deland II recently transferred from Miami University to Indiana.

Dasan McCullough committed to Ohio State on August 18, 2020. His switch leaves the Buckeyes with 10 commitments in its 2022 class. Ohio State's class is ranked third nationally by 247sports.

brabinowitz@dispatch.com

@brdispatch