Ohio State football hires Ricky Brown as special teams quality control coach

Ohio State has added Ricky Brown as a special teams quality control coach.

A former NFL linebacker, Brown was most recently the linebackers coach at Lafayette College last fall and Boston College’s special teams coordinator from 2017-19.

He tweeted on Monday he was “fired up” to join the Buckeyes’ coaching staff.

Brown replaces Parker Fleming, who was promoted in February to special teams coordinator.

Fleming had spent the past three seasons as a special teams quality control coach, which is an off-field coaching role assisting with game and practice planning.

Some of Brown’s ties to Ohio State involve linebackers coach Al Washington as they were teammates together at Boston College from 2002-05.

He's also a Cincinnati native, playing high school football at Elder.

