Buckeyes WR Williams enters transfer portal

Ohio State wide receiver Jameson Williams has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Williams, a junior from St. Louis, caught nine passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns last year. That included a 45-yard reception for Ohio State's final touchdown in the Buckeyes' 49-28 victory over Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Williams was a starter in 2020 and had the fourth-most catches among Buckeye wide receivers last year behind Chris Olave (50), Garrett Wilson (43) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (10), but he was in danger of being overtaken in a deep receivers unit.

Olave, Wilson and Smith-Njigba all return. Julian Fleming was a top-ranked recruit last year, and freshmen Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka impressed this spring.

Williams caught six passes for 112 yards and one touchdown as a freshman. He is the second Buckeyes receiver to enter the transfer portal. Fellow St. Louisan Mookie Cooper, a freshman in 2020, entered it on Dec. 23. He transferred to Missouri.

