Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis goes to Minnesota Vikings in third round

The Minnesota Vikings selected Ohio State offensive guard Wyatt Davis in the third round of the NFL draft on Friday.

He was the 86th overall pick.

"I can't wait to go out there and perform and show them why they made the right choice," Davis said after his selection. "I can play any position on the offensive line."

Davis was a unanimous All-American last season despite playing much of the season with a bone bruise and sprained knee ligament.

Davis said earlier this week that he believes he’s the best guard in the draft.

“I think I'll be somebody that will come in and start immediately,” he told The Dispatch. “I feel like I'm someone that brings a lot to the table with leadership, toughness, and most importantly, with my play.”

Davis was an integral part of a dominating Ohio State line the past two years. A five-star prospect from California, Davis emerged as the top backup lineman as a sophomore and played well filling in for injured right guard Demetrius Knox late in the year.

He quickly emerged as a star in 2019, showing both strength and relentlessness in helping J.K. Dobbins run for an OSU-record 2,003 yards and Justin Fields throw for 41 touchdowns.

When the Big Ten announced it would cancel its 2020 season because of the pandemic, Davis said he would leave Ohio State to prepare for the draft. He changed his mind when the conference reversed its decision.

Davis follows his grandfather into the NFL. Willie Davis rose from being a 15th-round pick in 1956 to become a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end. He died last April.

"I know my grandfather is looking down on me now and smiling. Now it's up to me to uphold the legacy that he built for my family. Now that I have this opportunity, I will definitely be making the most out of it -- not only making my family proud but more importantly making my teammates proud.

"Everyone in my family is ecstatic. Everyone's screaming and yelling still right now. I know my granddad is screaming and yelling from up above."

