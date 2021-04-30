Green Bay picks Ohio State center Josh Myers in second round of NFL draft

Ohio State center Josh Myers was selected by Green Bay in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night.

He was the 62nd overall pick.

"I was so excited," Myers told Packers media. "It's hard for me to even put into words what that feeling was like. The biggest rush of emotion I’ve ever felt in my life."

The Packers needed a center because another former Buckeye, Corey Linsley, left this offseason as a free agent. Both players wore No. 71 at Ohio State.

"It would mean everything for me to come in and be able to do that because he is a great player," Myers said.

He said he talked with Linsley, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, as recently as two weeks ago to pick his brain.

Myers, a first-team All-Big Ten pick by the league’s coaches in 2020, was a two-year starter for the Buckeyes. He entered Ohio State as a high four-star prospect, but he knew he had much to learn coming from a wing-T offense at Miamisburg High School.

His offense seldom passed so his pass protection skills were quite raw.

“And really to be honest with you, I had to learn the run game from scratch, too,” Myers said. “It sounds crazy, but (Ohio State’s scheme) was completely different and so much more in depth than I could have ever imagined. I had a lot to learn.”

When he got his chance to start at junior, he seized the job. He was an integral part of an offense that ranked among the best in the country the last two years.

Myers’s pre-draft preparation was hampered by a foot injury that kept him from working out at Ohio State’s pro day in March. He hurt it against Northwestern in the Big Ten title game and felt it pop against Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal game. He insisted on playing against Alabama in the title game because he didn’t want to let his teammates down.

Myers hoped his past performance and meetings with NFL teams would make him a high draft pick.

“The competitor in me wants to go really early, but the more that I've been in this process, the more I realize how unpredictable it's really going to be on draft day,” he said.

“My mindset has been that I did everything I could for my teammates and for Ohio State while I played at Ohio State. I feel like there was nothing more I could have given them. When the scouts and the teams watch the film, I feel good about that.”

Myers required surgery on his foot, which he had in Green Bay. He said he and his parents thought about the possibility of playing for the Packers when he was in Wisconsin.

"I absolutely knew there was a chance, which was super exciting," Myers said. "To see Lambeau Field and Green Bay, we talked about how incredible it would be to play here."

