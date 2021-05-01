Buckeye tight end Farrell reunited with Urban Meyer as fifth-round Jacksonville pick

Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell has been reunited with Urban Meyer.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, coached by the former Buckeye coach, picked Farrell with the first pick of the fifth round (145th overall).

Farrell was elated when Meyer called him to tell him about his selection.

“I’ve got some great news for you, brother,” Meyer said on video posted on the Jaguars' website. “Welcome to Jacksonville.”

“No way,” Farrell replied.

Farrell’s parents then got on the phone from their home in Perry, Ohio.

“You can't get away from me so it looks like we're going to go hang out again for a while,” Meyer told them.

"It's just really surreal (it's) coming full circle," Farrell said. "Coach Meyer, as a northeast Ohio guy himself, he grew up 15-20 minutes from where I am right now at home. So yeah, [it’s] just amazing and I couldn’t be happier.”

Farrell was a selfless and underrated part of the Ohio State offense the last few years. He teamed with Jeremy Ruckert to form a valued tight end tandem last year, though Ruckert got more attention because of his flashier pass-catching skills.

Farrell caught only five passes for 37 yards and one touchdown last year. In mock drafts, Farrell’s name was usually omitted.

But offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson recently said that NFL scouts were high on him.

“I've had several pro scouts say they think he might be as good of a blocking tight end as there is coming out in the draft,” Wilson said in March.

Told about Wilson’s comment after Ohio State’s pro day, Farrell said, “I agree. I think I'm the best blocking tight end of the draft. And I think I'm more than capable in the pass game and I've shown that by capitalizing on the opportunities I got.”

He said he tried not to take offense to being overlooked.

“I understand my value at the next level,” Farrell said, “and I think a lot of coaches and GMs understand that as well. Doesn't have to be flashy, but I know I can do what they asked you to do and at a high level.”

No one in the NFL was more familiar with Farrell than Meyer.

