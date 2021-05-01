Ohio State DT Tommy Togiai taken by Cleveland Browns in fourth round of NFL draft

Tommy Togiai traveled far for college when he became the first player from Idaho to sign with Ohio State.

It’ll be a shorter trek to his professional home.

During the fourth round of the NFL draft on Saturday afternoon, he found he'll stay in the state of Ohio, picked by the Cleveland Browns, who used the No. 132 selection on the former Buckeyes defensive tackle.

“I love Ohio after my years in Columbus," Togiai said, "and I'm excited just to get back to Ohio and back to work."

Togiai filed for early entry to the draft following a breakout season in his debut as a starter last fall.

Over seven games, he was a disruptive presence along the interior of the line of scrimmage, totaling 23 tackles, including 4.5 behind the line of scrimmage, and three sacks. Only linebacker Justin Hilliard finished with more tackles for a loss among the Buckeyes.

He was named a consensus second-team All-Big Ten selection by the league’s coaches and media members.

The only game Togiai missed last fall was the College Football Playoff championship game, an absence that came after he tested positive for COVID-19 following the team’s semifinal win over Clemson.

“I couldn't even be there,” he said in an interview with The Dispatch in March. “Not being at the game too with my guys and stuff like that, that was really hard.”

Measuring 6-foot-1 and 296 pounds during Ohio State's pro day in March, Togiai is smaller than other top defensive tackles in this draft class, but he might make up for his size with strength.

He put up 40 bench press reps of 225 pounds during his pro-day workout, more than any other prospect this year, according to Pro Football Reference’s tracker.

jkaufman@dispatch.ccom

@joeyrkaufman