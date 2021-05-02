Kye Stokes, a rising three-star safety from Florida, commits to Ohio State football

Kye Stokes, a three-star safety from Seffner, Florida, announced a commitment to Ohio State on Sunday night.

“1000% committed,” he tweeted.

He had just received a scholarship offer from the Buckeyes last week before becoming the 11th commit in their 2022 recruiting class and first since February.

Multiple other Power Five Conference schools, including Florida, Louisiana State and Notre Dame, had extended offers to Stokes in recent weeks.

As a junior at Armwood High School last fall, Stokes was both a wide receiver and defensive back and intercepted five passes, according to statistics kept by MaxPreps. He also caught seven passes for 170 yards and finished with 34 tackles.

Both 247Sports and Rivals listed him as a three-star prospect.

The Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class lost a commitment last week when Dasan McCullough flipped to Indiana where his father, Deland, was hired as the associate head coach earlier this year. Two of brothers are also committed to the Hoosiers.

